Fay Elizabeth Helsley Kidd, 92, of Edinburg passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Columbia Furnace Union Church. Reverend Glen Early will officiate.
Fay was born February 10, 1927 in Edinburg. She was the daughter of the late Emory Sr. and Emma Combs Helsley. Fay worked for the US Government with NHPRC and the National Archives and Records Administration. She enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, gardening, flowers, wildlife and reading. Just before retiring, she renovated the home place. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Evelyn Miller, Virginia Polk, Edna Helsley, Betty Murphy and Patty Portale and 3 brothers, Emory Jr, Donald and Ray Helsley.
Fay is survived by a son, Roger Allen Kidd; many nieces and nephews and a good friend for over 40 years, Mary Giunta and her special feline companion, Pepe Le Pew., named after the comic character.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Response Inc. P.O. Box 287 Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter 268 Landfill Road Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 6, 2019