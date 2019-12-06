Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay Elizabeth (Helsley) Kidd. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Columbia Furnace Union Church Send Flowers Obituary



Fay Elizabeth Helsley Kidd, 92, of Edinburg passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Columbia Furnace Union Church. Reverend Glen Early will officiate.



Fay was born February 10, 1927 in Edinburg. She was the daughter of the late Emory Sr. and Emma Combs Helsley. Fay worked for the US Government with NHPRC and the National Archives and Records Administration. She enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, gardening, flowers, wildlife and reading. Just before retiring, she renovated the home place. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Evelyn Miller, Virginia Polk, Edna Helsley, Betty Murphy and Patty Portale and 3 brothers, Emory Jr, Donald and Ray Helsley.



Fay is survived by a son, Roger Allen Kidd; many nieces and nephews and a good friend for over 40 years, Mary Giunta and her special feline companion, Pepe Le Pew., named after the comic character.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Response Inc. P.O. Box 287 Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter 268 Landfill Road Edinburg, Virginia 22824.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



Online condolences can be left at Fay Elizabeth Helsley Kidd, 92, of Edinburg passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Columbia Furnace Union Church. Reverend Glen Early will officiate.Fay was born February 10, 1927 in Edinburg. She was the daughter of the late Emory Sr. and Emma Combs Helsley. Fay worked for the US Government with NHPRC and the National Archives and Records Administration. She enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, gardening, flowers, wildlife and reading. Just before retiring, she renovated the home place. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Evelyn Miller, Virginia Polk, Edna Helsley, Betty Murphy and Patty Portale and 3 brothers, Emory Jr, Donald and Ray Helsley.Fay is survived by a son, Roger Allen Kidd; many nieces and nephews and a good friend for over 40 years, Mary Giunta and her special feline companion, Pepe Le Pew., named after the comic character.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Response Inc. P.O. Box 287 Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter 268 Landfill Road Edinburg, Virginia 22824.Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close