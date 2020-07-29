Fay Louise Baker Tisinger, 77, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ Cemetery in Conicville. Pastor William Shifflett will officiate. Friends may view and sign the guest book from 12 to 5 on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mrs. Tisinger was born January 3, 1943 in Macanie, VA, daughter of the late Lester Lee Baker Sr., and Fannie Lucille Estep Baker.
She worked at Aileen Inc. and retired after 25 years as a bookkeeper at W.W. Robinson Elementary School. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ at Conicville.
She is survived by her husband, Marion Moorman Tisinger whom she married on June 16, 1961; three children, Marion Scott Tisinger (Tracy) of Goshen, VA, Connie Tisinger Richey (Scott) of Woodstock, VA, and Gregory Todd Tisinger (Amanda) of Waynesboro, VA; four brothers, Lester Baker Jr. (Judy) of Timberville, VA, Roger Baker (Zelda) of Harrisonburg, VA, Fred Baker of Quicksburg, VA, and John Baker (Ada) of Bealeton, VA; three sisters, Ellen Miller of Mt. Jackson, VA, Peggy Delawder of Broadway, VA and Linda Mumaw (Marshall) of Edinburg, VA; grandchildren, Jason (Sara), Ricky, Timothy, Molly, and Angelina Tisinger, Kimberly (Steven) McDonald and step grandchildren, Isabella Hartman, Zachary Puffenbarger and Christina Richey; great grandchildren, Allison, Flynn, Dixie, Callie, Samuel, Remington, Kayden and step great grandchildren, Jonathan, Hattie, Virginia, Americus and Noah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA. 22601; UVA Cancer Center, University of Virginia, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50036-4963 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their cards, food, visits and prayers.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren, and making everyone happy.
