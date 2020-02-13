Northern Virginia Daily

Faye Virginia Smoot (1947 - 2020)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
Obituary
Faye Virginia Smoot, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell and Pastor Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Faye was born on July 21, 1947 in Front Royal to the late Luther Henry Mills and Virginia Marie Vaught Mills. She was a member of Front Royal Church of the Brethren, and a retired school bus driver for Warren County Public Schools.

Survivors include her husband Arthur Smoot, Jr.; her sister Kaye Ruffner; daughter Dasha Dawn Sealock and husband Stephen, all of Front Royal; son Scott Lee Smoot and wife April Ann of Pasadena, Maryland.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Sealock, Chuckie Ruffner, Brian Ruffner, Jody Ruffner, Jason Smith and Robert Hawes.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Gray, Chris Gorman, Richard Nelson and Andrew Iman.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren,  106 W 13th St, Front Royal, VA.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 13, 2020
