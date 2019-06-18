Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fleta Faith (Funkhouser) Moomaw. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Fleta Faith Moomaw, 83, of Columbia Furnace, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living, Timberville, VA.



Fleta was born October 3, 1935 in Jerome. She was the daughter of Granville and Maude Sine Funkhouser and the baby of seven siblings.



Fleta graduated from Palmers Business School in Woodstock with a business degree.



Fleta was the Bookkeeper and General Office Manager for Randall M. Kennedy Sr. and retired from Kennedy Konstruction.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who devoted her life to giving to others.



Fleta was a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, Va. She felt at home there and enjoyed the fellowship of others and the Bible Study group.



Upon retirement, Fleta loved being involved in the outside. She and Stanley would remodel, and work in the Woodshop together.



Gardens were plentiful at her house. Fleta enjoyed her vegetable garden, strawberry patch, potato patch, and pumpkin patch. Family and friends enjoyed these, too! Fleta loved sharing her passion for gardening with those she loved, such as Strawberry Pizzas, Pumpkin Parties and hours of digging potatoes! Fleta's home, inside and out, was filled with flowers and plants.



When Fleta wasn't outside, she would spend her time as a seamstress. Fleta provided creations to her family, friends and in her home. Fleta produced mended clothes, new clothes, curtains, doll clothes, children's dresses, a wedding dress, upholstered cushions, and many more.



Fleta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven Burdett Moomaw and Darla Sue Moomaw; her grandchild, Sarah Catherine Moomaw. Additionally, she is survived by Darla's Daycare children who she loved and they lovingly called her "Memaw Fleta". Fleta is also survived by a sister, Joyce Mowery of Woodstock.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Burdett Moomaw, who died November 7, 2008; four sisters, Grace, Ruby, Arlie Mae, and Fern; and three brothers, Ward, Lauston, and Guy.



The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren, Woodstock, VA. Immediately following the service, interment will be in Sunset View, Woodstock, VA. The Revered George Bowers will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church or to the Antioch Little Duckling Preschool, where Fleta volunteered her time.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



Sign the Guest Book at Fleta Faith Moomaw, 83, of Columbia Furnace, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living, Timberville, VA.Fleta was born October 3, 1935 in Jerome. She was the daughter of Granville and Maude Sine Funkhouser and the baby of seven siblings.Fleta graduated from Palmers Business School in Woodstock with a business degree.Fleta was the Bookkeeper and General Office Manager for Randall M. Kennedy Sr. and retired from Kennedy Konstruction.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who devoted her life to giving to others.Fleta was a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock, Va. She felt at home there and enjoyed the fellowship of others and the Bible Study group.Upon retirement, Fleta loved being involved in the outside. She and Stanley would remodel, and work in the Woodshop together.Gardens were plentiful at her house. Fleta enjoyed her vegetable garden, strawberry patch, potato patch, and pumpkin patch. Family and friends enjoyed these, too! Fleta loved sharing her passion for gardening with those she loved, such as Strawberry Pizzas, Pumpkin Parties and hours of digging potatoes! Fleta's home, inside and out, was filled with flowers and plants.When Fleta wasn't outside, she would spend her time as a seamstress. Fleta provided creations to her family, friends and in her home. Fleta produced mended clothes, new clothes, curtains, doll clothes, children's dresses, a wedding dress, upholstered cushions, and many more.Fleta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven Burdett Moomaw and Darla Sue Moomaw; her grandchild, Sarah Catherine Moomaw. Additionally, she is survived by Darla's Daycare children who she loved and they lovingly called her "Memaw Fleta". Fleta is also survived by a sister, Joyce Mowery of Woodstock.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Burdett Moomaw, who died November 7, 2008; four sisters, Grace, Ruby, Arlie Mae, and Fern; and three brothers, Ward, Lauston, and Guy.The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren, Woodstock, VA. Immediately following the service, interment will be in Sunset View, Woodstock, VA. The Revered George Bowers will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church or to the Antioch Little Duckling Preschool, where Fleta volunteered her time.Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily from June 18 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close