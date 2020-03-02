Fleta Hollar Wood, 86, of Woodstock, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Consulate Health Care.
Fleta was born on February 24, 1934 in Edinburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Hollar and Marguerite Coffelt Hollar.
She was a graduate of the Palmer Business School and retired as a special needs driver for Shenandoah County Public Schools.
Fleta was a lifelong member of Wakemanás Grove Church of the Brethren.
Fleta was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Wood, and a niece, Barbara Barrick.
She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Wood of Woodstock; a son, Derrick "Chip" Wood (Shannon) of Martinsburg, WV; two daughters, Donna Hopkins (Don) of Middletown and Diane Burner (Marty) of Maurertown; a sister, Bonnie Barrick of Edinburg; five grandchildren, Kyle Hopkins, Anna Hopkins, Ashley Wood, Collin Mason, and Molly Hopkins; four greatgrandchildren; a nephew, Larry Barrick of Edinburg and a niece, Sheila Wood of New Market.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mark Bowyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 2, 2020