Florence W. Schiraldi, of Harrisonburg, VA, formerly of Rockland VA, died peacefully on August 24, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port. She had spent the day with her family.
She was born in Rappahannock County on March 14, 1934 to James and Annie Wince and is preceded in death by her parents; husband Captain Edgar (Jim) Payne and second husband Michael Schiraldi; sisters Elizabeth Russell, Alma Mauck, Helen Runyon and brothers, James Wince and Ashby Wince. She graduated from Warren County High School and raised her family in Rockland, VA.
She is survived by her beloved brother Charles Wince and sister in law Patricia of Winchester, VA and children Kenneth Payne, Davenport, Iowa, Viola McDonald and husband Ken, Aiken SC, Darlene Cooper and husband Gordon, Harrisonburg, VA and grandchildren Jason Larrick and wife Dana, Courtney Larrick and partner Jimmy Corsini, Whitney and Corey McDonald, Spencer and Marshall Payne. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews as well as her step grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Florence (Flo) was loved by all who knew her for her kindness, generous heart, quick wit and beautiful smile. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend. She was always willing to listen and help in any way. She and her late husband Mike moved from Long Island, NY to Singers Glen, VA in 2002. She attended Singer's Glen Baptist Church where she made many friends and sang in the choir. She was a woman of strong faith.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellaire at Stone Port for taking such good care of her through the past few years and Legacy Hospice for providing comfort in her final days.
A funeral service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Paul Glovier. An additional service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 2:30 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following the memorial service at Maddox Funeral Home there will be a graveside service for the family at Rockland Cemetery.
Please follow all current Covid-19 guidelines.
