Flossie Stover Orndorff Fox, 94, of Edinburg, VA, departed this life as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Home, Luray, VA.
At the request of Mrs. Fox she will be laid to rest privately in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Fox was born September 13, 1924 in Strasburg, VA, a daughter of the late William and Lulu Catherine Ritenour Stover.
She loved babies, roses and ice cream.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse Orndorff; second husband, Robert Fox; her son, Grant Orndorff; her beloved cat, Mazie; along with all of her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lambert; grandsons, Travis (Kari) and Jeremy; great grandchildren, Hannah, Parker and Maddie Lambert; her step-daughter, Dawn Dawson (Stan) and her family; her step-son Jeff Fox (Jenny) and his family; along with many nieces and nephews.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Fox.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 14, 2019