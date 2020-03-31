Floyd Beaty, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital in Anderson, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Beaty was born August 25, 1942, in Fauquier County, Virginia, son of the late Giles Floyd Beaty and Gladys Irene Curry Beaty. He was a heavy equipment operator for B&W. Mr. Beaty was married to the late Dorothy Dixon Beaty.
Surviving are three sons Jack Beaty of Strasburg, David Thompson of Winchester, and Mitchell Butler of Strasburg; four daughters Lori Butler of Middletown, Deborah Dortzbach of West Virginia, Susan Beaty of Front Royal, and Melissa Taylor of Indiana; three brothers Samuel Beaty of Haymarket, Luther Elwood Beaty of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Larry Beaty of Front Royal; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; special sister-in-law Judy Beaty of Broad Run; two brothers-in-law Rev. Calvin Clatterbuck, and Jimmy Fletcher.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 31, 2020