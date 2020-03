Floyd Beaty, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital in Anderson, Indiana.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Mr. Beaty was born August 25, 1942, in Fauquier County, Virginia, son of the late Giles Floyd Beaty and Gladys Irene Curry Beaty. He was a heavy equipment operator for B&W. Mr. Beaty was married to the late Dorothy Dixon Beaty.Surviving are three sons Jack Beaty of Strasburg, David Thompson of Winchester, and Mitchell Butler of Strasburg; four daughters Lori Butler of Middletown, Deborah Dortzbach of West Virginia, Susan Beaty of Front Royal, and Melissa Taylor of Indiana; three brothers Samuel Beaty of Haymarket, Luther Elwood Beaty of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Larry Beaty of Front Royal; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; special sister-in-law Judy Beaty of Broad Run; two brothers-in-law Rev. Calvin Clatterbuck, and Jimmy Fletcher.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.