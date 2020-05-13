Floyd "Tripp" Bradd
1953 - 2020
Dr. Floyd "Tripp" Bradd, III, 66, devoted husband, father, grandfather and Physician passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Tripp was born November 11, 1953, son of Floyd and Mable Bradd, Jr., in Radford, Virginia.

Dr. Bradd is survived after 43 years of wonderful marriage to his wife Janice "Jan" Bradd of Lake Frederick, Virginia. Dr. Bradd and Jan have four children: Kristin Waltz (Chris Waltz) with three children ­ Keagan Ball, Abbigail Ball & Vincent Waltz; Justin Bradd (Whitney Bradd) with three children ­ Mary C. Bradd, Emma Bradd & Jonathan Bradd; Erika Kimmel (Danny Kimmel) with two children ­ Abel Kimmel, Ryan Kimmel; Aaron Bradd and girlfriend, Lindsey Frye. Sister: Carolyn Jeschke (Thomas Jeschke).

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by grandson, Ethan Floyd Kimmel (Erika & Danny Kimmel).

Dr. Bradd was a graduate of Falls Church High School, a graduate of Duke University, where he was captain of the swim team. He earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at UNC, Chapel Hill.

Dr. Bradd served two years in the U.S. Public Health Service and received the Distinguished Service Award by Dr. C. Everett Koop, Surgeon General.

Dr. Bradd worked in Emergency Rooms throughout North Carolina. He came to Front Royal in 1984 and joined Front Royal Family Practice. He then worked at Warren Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room for two years. He missed Family Medicine and opened Skyline Family Practice in 1994. Dr. Bradd was the team physician, since 1986, on the sidelines for the football teams at the local high schools. He was the original coordinator of the county wide athletic sports physicals. He was an athlete and swam the Chesapeake Bay Swim & the Potomac River Swims for many years. He competed in multiple triathlons. He was a member of the Puma Cycling Group and also cycled in the Sea Gull Century annual bike rides.

Dr. Bradd served on countless committees. He served on the Warren Memorial Hospital board and the Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation. He was an innovator in medical technology. He was the first in the area to have Electronic Medical Records and telehealth through virtual office visits. He was the founder of EMR Village, an internal electronic medical users group. He belonged to Practice Partner Research Network, whose purpose is to improve the health of the American people by helping primary care clinicians provide evidence-based high-value quality care. He co-owned Caduceus Digital Systems, a medical IT company that created software solutions for health and other professionals. He was the only Active Physician on the federal advisory committee, the Quality Measures Workgroup of the Policy Committee of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology for the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC.

He will be remembered as a compassionate, caring and loving Physician to his patients. He looked at his patients as family, even praying with them. He always had jokes to tell and had a sharp wit. He helped his wife teach high school Sunday School for 27 years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and members of the community.

Due to COVID-19, friends and relatives will be invited to a Memorial Service at Riverton United Methodist Church at a future determined date with a reception to follow in the Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, or donations can be made to the "Dr. Tripp Bradd Scholarship" and sent to Skyline Family Practice. Scholarship funds will be for Skyline & Warren County High Schools students, to be set up for students who are active in sports and who are also in pursuit of a healthcare profession.

Arrangements will be made by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Riverton United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Dr. Bradd was a very caring person he will be so missed. So sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for all. He has been my doctor for many many years. He was so compassionate always had a smile and a hug for me. He took time to talk to me and give words of comfort to me when my husband Billy passed away. My sympathy to Jan and the family and the staff at Skyline Family Practice. Love, Jessie Wines
Jessie Wines
May 13, 2020
Dr. Bradd was an exceptional Doctor. Wonderful with his patients. Very caring man. He took very good care of my Mother when she was alive as well as my children. RIP DR. BRADD. My condolences and prayers to his family.
Regina
Friend
May 13, 2020
Dr. Brad was a very nice person and also a very caring person as well, he will be missed dearly
Tiffany Jones
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
A great man, love and prayers to Jan and family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Lisa Shioe
Friend
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
Dr bradd has been my physician for almost 30 years he helped me raise my children he helped raise me he was always a lovely kind caring spiritual advisor and he will be missed terribly.
Misti Harmon
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dr. Bradd was a compassionate and caring person. Also my physician for 35 years. He was an amazing man and pillar of the town of Front Royal. My thoughts are with his family and friends as we reflect on the inspiration Dr. Bradd was to us all.
Rick Coffey
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Tripp was a wonderful physician and friend . Our prayers go out to Jan and all the family . He fought a good fight and he will be missed by so many in our community . May his soul Rest In Peace .
Jim Moose
Friend
May 12, 2020
You was an amazing doctor! You began as my doctor and took care of my oldest ❤! You always took care of my family and even kept us together at times! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DID! RIP YOU WILL BE MISSED.
Brittany
Friend
May 12, 2020
My condolences to Jan and the rest of the family. Also to his Skyline Family Practice family. He was my Mom Susie Oliver's doctor. She thought the world of him and his nurse Linda. So much so that I asked Dr. Bradd if he would be a pallbearer for her. He gladly said yes. RIP in Peace. You will be missed
Sandra Eaton
May 12, 2020
Prayers for strength, memories to bring smiles and the love of family and those closest to you, bring comfort and peace. Blessings to all the Bradd families.
Boo Campbell
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dr. Bradd was an exceptional man. He will be missed dearly. So very sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.
Dennis Funk
Friend
May 12, 2020
What a loss to the entire Warren county community. Dr. BRADD was a wonderful person and Doctor. He taught me a lot. What a tragedy to loose such a wonderful man.
Stephanie
Friend
May 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Majors
May 12, 2020
Thank you for caring for our family our whole lives, Dr. Bradd! Your wife said children are in our thoughts and prayers!
Brett Dummyer
Friend
May 12, 2020
Sending love and prayers. Such an amazing Doctor and friend. He made an impact on my life that will never be forgotten. He is GREATLY missed and always will be.
Jessica Cooper
