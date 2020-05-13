Dr. Floyd "Tripp" Bradd, III, 66, devoted husband, father, grandfather and Physician passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Tripp was born November 11, 1953, son of Floyd and Mable Bradd, Jr., in Radford, Virginia.
Dr. Bradd is survived after 43 years of wonderful marriage to his wife Janice "Jan" Bradd of Lake Frederick, Virginia. Dr. Bradd and Jan have four children: Kristin Waltz (Chris Waltz) with three children Keagan Ball, Abbigail Ball & Vincent Waltz; Justin Bradd (Whitney Bradd) with three children Mary C. Bradd, Emma Bradd & Jonathan Bradd; Erika Kimmel (Danny Kimmel) with two children Abel Kimmel, Ryan Kimmel; Aaron Bradd and girlfriend, Lindsey Frye. Sister: Carolyn Jeschke (Thomas Jeschke).
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by grandson, Ethan Floyd Kimmel (Erika & Danny Kimmel).
Dr. Bradd was a graduate of Falls Church High School, a graduate of Duke University, where he was captain of the swim team. He earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at UNC, Chapel Hill.
Dr. Bradd served two years in the U.S. Public Health Service and received the Distinguished Service Award by Dr. C. Everett Koop, Surgeon General.
Dr. Bradd worked in Emergency Rooms throughout North Carolina. He came to Front Royal in 1984 and joined Front Royal Family Practice. He then worked at Warren Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room for two years. He missed Family Medicine and opened Skyline Family Practice in 1994. Dr. Bradd was the team physician, since 1986, on the sidelines for the football teams at the local high schools. He was the original coordinator of the county wide athletic sports physicals. He was an athlete and swam the Chesapeake Bay Swim & the Potomac River Swims for many years. He competed in multiple triathlons. He was a member of the Puma Cycling Group and also cycled in the Sea Gull Century annual bike rides.
Dr. Bradd served on countless committees. He served on the Warren Memorial Hospital board and the Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation. He was an innovator in medical technology. He was the first in the area to have Electronic Medical Records and telehealth through virtual office visits. He was the founder of EMR Village, an internal electronic medical users group. He belonged to Practice Partner Research Network, whose purpose is to improve the health of the American people by helping primary care clinicians provide evidence-based high-value quality care. He co-owned Caduceus Digital Systems, a medical IT company that created software solutions for health and other professionals. He was the only Active Physician on the federal advisory committee, the Quality Measures Workgroup of the Policy Committee of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology for the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC.
He will be remembered as a compassionate, caring and loving Physician to his patients. He looked at his patients as family, even praying with them. He always had jokes to tell and had a sharp wit. He helped his wife teach high school Sunday School for 27 years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and members of the community.
Due to COVID-19, friends and relatives will be invited to a Memorial Service at Riverton United Methodist Church at a future determined date with a reception to follow in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, or donations can be made to the "Dr. Tripp Bradd Scholarship" and sent to Skyline Family Practice. Scholarship funds will be for Skyline & Warren County High Schools students, to be set up for students who are active in sports and who are also in pursuit of a healthcare profession.
Arrangements will be made by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 13, 2020.