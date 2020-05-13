Dr. Bradd was a very caring person he will be so missed. So sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for all. He has been my doctor for many many years. He was so compassionate always had a smile and a hug for me. He took time to talk to me and give words of comfort to me when my husband Billy passed away. My sympathy to Jan and the family and the staff at Skyline Family Practice. Love, Jessie Wines

