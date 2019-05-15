Floyd Edward Baker, of Mount Jackson, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 14, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Woods Chapel Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market. Pastors Glen Turner and Tim Miller will officiate.
Burial will be private in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mr. Baker was born August 10, 1934 in Mt. Jackson, son of the late Amanda Elizabeth Reid Baker and Luther Edward Baker.
He was a farmer and owner of Overlook Farms of Mt. Jackson.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Hupp and Nellie Spitler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Guess Baker whom he married December 19, 1954 - Floyd was proud to say he was married to his wife for 65 years; son, Dennis (Christine); and two daughters, Vicky Baker Riggleman (George "Buck") and Gale Baker (Bernie Frye), all of Mt. Jackson; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Wetzel of Woodstock and Evelyn Polk of Edinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Heishman, Barry Foltz, Josh Miller, Bill Duncan, Kenneth Knupp, Jake Crites, Richard Strickler, Charles Strickler, and Bo Sounder.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Valley Funeral Chapel, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA. 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 15, 2019