Floyd Bosworth, a long time resident of Front Royal, VA, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at his home November 17, 2020.
He was 63 years old.
Floyd was born in Riverdale, Maryland to H.F. Bosworth Sr. and Sylvia A. Bosworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, his best friend, Marty Bosworth.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Irina Bosworth, two sons Steven (Jenny), Jimmy Bosworth, both in Front Royal VA, daughter Crystal Bosworth of Rileyville, VA, eight grandchildren, two stepsons Denis in VA, Anton (Christa) Vorozhko in MD, sister-in-law Marina Marnopolskaya in Front Royal.
He is also survived by his only sister, Wanda Messer in Paw Paw, WV and her three sons John Jay, (SC), Rick Tanouye, Shawn Dodson in Winchester VA, his favorite cousin, Gordon Williams Jr. and his wife Karen and numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces and also he survived by his very special friend of his life Luther "Louie" Lee in Bentonville VA.
Floyd was loyal friend and hard worker, did roofing and construction jobs for Lantz company, as painter for Jack Jenkins, as a machine operator and forklift operator for Melnor Inc. in Winchester VA, dump truck driver for GEI lnc, finally settled in at D&P Construct Co. Inc till his last day.
Growing up at Deale Beach and Franklin Manor, MD right on the Chesapeake Bay, explains his deep love to water. Fishing, swimming, boating skiing, crabbing were his favorite habits. Water was his therapy, where he found peace, going every Sunday morning with his coffee cup to Shenandoah river, sun or rain to look at the water, talk to his fishing buddies.
He is and will forever be missed and loved.
Burial will be on Monday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Cemetery 4917 Strasburg Road, Strasburg, VA 22657.
After burial ceremony, family and close friends (very limited number of people due to Covid and follow guidelines) will meet at their home for food and celebration of Floyd's life.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com