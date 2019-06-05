Northern Virginia Daily

Frances A. "Franny" (Dodson) Brown (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances A. "Franny" (Dodson) Brown.
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Obituary
Send Flowers


Frances A. "Franny" Brown, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at Royal Haven Nursing Home in Front Royal.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Mrs. Brown was born May 7, 1942 in Sperryville, Virginia to the late Hencil H. and Lois Atkins Dodson.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Edward "Eddie" Brown Jr.; sister, Nancy Wood; and brother, Frank Dodson.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Edward H. Brown of Front Royal; two sons, Jerry Brown (Sharon) of Fort Valley, Virginia and Michael S. Brown of Front Royal; daughter, Hope Simmons (Brian) of Buckhannon, West Virginia; four sisters, Margaret Strickler of Front Royal, Alice Partlowe of Browntown, Virginia, Juanita Cather of Buckton, Virginia, and Vicky Michael of Front Royal; 11 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington,  VA  22202 or www.diabetes.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.