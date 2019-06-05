Frances A. "Franny" Brown, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at Royal Haven Nursing Home in Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Mrs. Brown was born May 7, 1942 in Sperryville, Virginia to the late Hencil H. and Lois Atkins Dodson.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Edward "Eddie" Brown Jr.; sister, Nancy Wood; and brother, Frank Dodson.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Edward H. Brown of Front Royal; two sons, Jerry Brown (Sharon) of Fort Valley, Virginia and Michael S. Brown of Front Royal; daughter, Hope Simmons (Brian) of Buckhannon, West Virginia; four sisters, Margaret Strickler of Front Royal, Alice Partlowe of Browntown, Virginia, Juanita Cather of Buckton, Virginia, and Vicky Michael of Front Royal; 11 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or www.diabetes.org.
