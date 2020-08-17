

Frances Ann Stine Walker passed away August 15, 2020 in Bridgewater, Virginia.



Formerly of Maurertown, Virginia, since 2006 she has resided with her husband, Landon, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community at Bridgewater, Virginia.



Born on July 16, 1926 near Winchester, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Allen Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Lupton Stine.



In 1934 she moved with her family to Toms Brook, Virginia and was a 1943 graduate of Toms brook high school and then a 1945 graduate of Ferrum College.



Frances was united in marriage to Landon R Walker, who survives her, on August 3, 1946 and recently celebrated 74 years of marriage.



She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Ann and Tricia, and two sons, Randy (and wife Cindy) and David. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. In addition, Frances is survived by two sisters, Ethel Hunsicker of Atlanta, Georgia and Dorothy Ritenour of Woodstock, Virginia.



She was preceded in death by a third sister, Mary Virginia Keiper.



Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held for the immediate family at Mt Zion Church Cemetery, Woodstock, Virginia with the Rev. Joe Fleming, officiating.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Mt Zion Lutheran Church at 3055 Fairview Rd, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 (540-459-4899).



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store