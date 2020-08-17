1/
Frances Ann (Stine) Walker
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Ann Stine Walker passed away August 15, 2020 in Bridgewater, Virginia.

Formerly of Maurertown, Virginia, since 2006 she has resided with her husband, Landon, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community at Bridgewater, Virginia.

Born on July 16, 1926 near Winchester, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Allen Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Lupton Stine.

In 1934 she moved with her family to Toms Brook, Virginia and was a 1943 graduate of Toms brook high school and then a 1945 graduate of Ferrum College.

Frances was united in marriage to Landon R Walker, who survives her, on August 3, 1946 and recently celebrated 74 years of marriage.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Ann and Tricia, and two sons, Randy (and wife Cindy) and David. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. In addition, Frances is survived by two sisters, Ethel Hunsicker of Atlanta, Georgia and Dorothy Ritenour of Woodstock, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by a third sister, Mary Virginia Keiper.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held for the immediate family at Mt Zion Church Cemetery, Woodstock, Virginia with the Rev. Joe Fleming, officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mt Zion Lutheran Church at 3055 Fairview Rd, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 (540-459-4899).

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved