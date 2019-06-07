Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton 115 Nicholson Road Elkton , VA 22827 (540)-298-1279 Send Flowers Obituary



Frances Anne "Francie" Sullivan passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, MD.



A private, family burial will take place.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Woodstock, VA.



Francie was born August 3, 1944 in Salem, OR. She was the first born of Frances Anne and John Leo Sullivan.



Francie graduated from Immaculata High School in Washington, D.C., attended Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA and Regis University in Denver before enrolling in United Airlines Training Center in Chicago.



She took great delight in her career as a flight attendant with United for 52 fabulous years.



Francie lived in Martinez, Berkeley, Hermosa, and Manhattan Beach, California before moving to Alexandria, VA. She lived in Basye, VA and was most recently residing in Woodstock, VA.



Francie was the most loving, kind, and generous spirit to everyone who crossed her path. Her beautiful smile was contagious and she radiated joy in every aspect of her life. Throughout her travels, many people around the world were touched by her positive energy and illuminating light.



She was the ultimate daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend to many. She cherished her family and her dear friends were family to her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Frances Anne Sullivan and John Leo Sullivan; and her brother, Timothy Patrick Sullivan.



She is survived by her siblings, John (Jack) Sullivan (Brenda) of Harrisonburg, VA, Candice Keever of Newport, NC, and Abbe Kennedy (Bubba) of Woodstock, VA; her nieces and nephews, Jackson Sullivan, J.T. Keever (Heather Lea), Chris Keever (LeAnn), Heather Elias (Scottie), Josh Keever (Tiffany), Francie Martonik (Dan), Randall Kennedy (Lauren), Kelsey Kennedy; and 12 grand nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Cushing's Support and Research Foundation or the National MS Society at National MS Society, 4200 Inns Lake Drive, Ste 301, Glen Allen, VA 23060.

https://csrf.net/support-us/donate/

or

https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?48931.donation=form1&df_id=48931



