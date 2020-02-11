Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Carol "Franny" Robinson. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Send Flowers Obituary



Frances Carol "Franny" Robinson, 81, of Middletown, Virginia passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.



Known as Frances, Carol, and Franny; Mrs. Robinson was born in 1938 in Frederick County, Virginia, daughter of the late Elliott and Virginia Richie. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1958. Mrs. Robinson was a babysitter for many a children. She enjoyed playing games, especially Yahtzee, watching game shows on TV, and scrapbooking her family history. Mrs. Robinson loved the Lord and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend that will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.



She married George Richard Robinson on August 15, 1962 in Middletown, Virginia.



Surviving with her husband are sisters, Sandee Hepler, Dorothy Rupprecht, and Anna French; brother, Elliott "Joe" Ritchie (Mary); half-brother, Elliott Richie (Tracy); sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Guard and Betty Lou Kelley; brother-in-law, William L. Robinson; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, 7882 Main Street, Middletown, Virginia. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Clay Knick officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Franny's memory to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 61, Middletown, Virginia 22645 or to Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, Virginia 22645.



