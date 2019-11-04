Frances Elizabeth Luttrell Lowe, 98, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on November 1, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Lowe was born in 1920, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lula Belle and James P. Luttrell. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School, Class of 1938. Mrs. Lowe was a homemaker and a Charter Member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Women of the Church group. She especially loved poetry and gardening.
She married Olon Charles Lowe on June 24, 1939, in Kernstown, Virginia. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1990.
Surviving is her daughter, Carole Link Caras of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Denis Lee Link of Winchester, Virginia, David Brian Link (Shawna) of Frederick County, Virginia; great grandchildren, Aaron L. Link (Jennifer) of Winchester, Virginia, Ryan C. Link and Danielle C. Link both of Frederick County, Virginia and great great grandchild, Freya H. Link of Winchester, Virginia.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her grandson, Dwayne Charles Link; sisters, Corrine Mauck and Virginia Haines and brother, Leonard Luttrell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church with Dr. Bill Everhart, Reverend Ron Potter and Reverend Charles Symons, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Frederick County, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Denis Link, David Link, Aaron Link, Jennifer Link, Ryan Link and Rick Thweat. Honorary pallbearer will be Freya H. Link.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' name to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 1275 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, Virginia, 22603.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 4, 2019