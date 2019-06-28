Frances Fern Foltz Orndorff, 96, of Edinburg, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Greenfield of Woodstock.
She was the daughter of the late Barney A. and Katie V. Waterman Foltz.
A private burial for Pod and Fern will be in Cedarwood Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Pod" Orndorff; and a son, Clarence Douglas Orndorff.
Fern is survived by two daughters, Winifred L. Mitchell of Silver Spring, Maryland and Sandra A. Armentrout of Edinburg, Virginia; two brothers, Joseph Orndorff of Edinburg, Virginia and Frank Orndorff of Virginia Beach; two grandsons; two granddaughters; and one great granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 221, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 28, 2019