Frances M. Hines
1931 - 2020
Frances Maxine Hines, 88 of Mt. Jackson, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

She was born July 22,1931 in Edinburg, daughter of the late Lloyd and Nellie Wilkins Pence.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson. She enjoyed being a member of the Mt. Jackson Womens Bowing League.

She had been employed at Blue Bell, Inc. in Mt. Jackson for 30 years, was in house keeping at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for a number of years, Tuttle and Spice and Mt. Jackson Pharmacy a number of years.

She enjoyed organizing bus trips to Nashville, Wheeling, West Virginia and Allenberry Dinner Theater in Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death October 21, 2007 by her husband, Raymond Lee Hines.

She is survived by a son, Jimmy Hines of Mt. Jackson; a step-son Jerry Hines of Mt. Jackson; and a step daughter , Judy Sanders of California.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Jackson Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew A. Diehl officiating.

Pallbearers will be Dan Bowman, Bill Ryan, Charles Frye, Gary Ward, John Wymer and Carroll Estep.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.

Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 22, 2020.
