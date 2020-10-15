Frances May Corley, 89, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on October 13, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Philip Cyrus and Ethel McAfee Cyrus. Due to the deaths of her parents at age twelve months, she was raised by her maternal grandparents, the late Roy W. McAfee, Sr., and Julia Spinner McAfee in Woodstock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sons, Marion Kaufman, Jr., Keith Kaufman, and Kevin Kaufman.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 45 years, Allen Corley, her children from her first marriage to Marion Kaufman, Sr., Deborah Kaufman, Greensboro, North Carolina, Monedia (Thomas) Elzey, Orangeburg, South Carolina, Benjamin Kaufman, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Rachel Kaufman, Woodstock, Virginia, Maurice Kaufman, Woodstock, Virginia, an aunt, Jean Murray, Washington, DC, and cousin, Emma Christian, Clinton, Maryland Additionally, she leaves fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Frances attended elementary school in Woodstock, Virginia and high school at Manassas Industrial School in Manassas, Virginia. She retired from Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock, Virginia after twenty-nine years of service where she worked as a certified nursing assistant.
Frances was a life-long member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Woodstock, Virginia where she served on the board and as church pianist for many years. She was also the pianist for Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Strasburg, Virginia. She spent her time in service of others by playing for weddings and funerals throughout the region.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020; 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Woodstock, Virginia, with Pastor Todd Gess, eulogist. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Woodstock, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 232 South Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock, Virginia for the Corley, and Kaufman family. COVID 19 recommendations from the CDC will be followed.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com