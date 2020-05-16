Frances V. Lugar "Vickie", aged 94, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed peacefully May 13, 2020.
She was the beloved mother of Carol Stepp, and Stephen Lugar; grandmother of Derek Stepp, Sean Stepp, Stephanie Hores, and Samantha Spooner; great-grandmother to Taylor Stepp and Camden Hores.
She and husband Dennis ran Lugar's Tree Farm on Back Road near Saumsville from 1955 until 2003. Family, friends, travel, Christmas trees, crabs and good lively debate were among her loves. She will be deeply missed.
A graveside service will be held privately at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 16, 2020.