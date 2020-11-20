Francis Christian Artz, 74, of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Mr. Artz was born December 21, 1945 in Woodstock, son of the late Douglass S. Artz and Geraldine Borden Artz. He was a 1964 graduate of Strasburg High School. He worked with his dad at Artz Music Store, where he enjoyed tuning pianos, was a surveyor for Carl Rinker, and was a cameraman for Narrow Passage Press. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock where he served on the church council. He was a former President for Toms Brook Fire Hall and served on the Toms Brook Town Council.
He is survived by his wife, Candace Keller Artz; son, David C. Artz of Strasburg; two sisters, Carolyn Kronk of Richmond and her late husband Harland, and Josephine Umberger and her husband Richard of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, David C. Kent, Christian David Artz, Aaron Joseph Artz and Hayden Matthew Artz; father-in-law, Donald R. Keller of Strasburg, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Francis loved to hike, fish, hunt, and he enjoyed woodworking and playing his guitar. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc.