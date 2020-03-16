

Francis Matthew Doman 89, of Calhoun, GA passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home.



Matthew was born January 31, 1931 in Rio, WV, son of Robert Harrison Doman and Maggie Georgia Combs Doman.



He was employed at the Winchester O'Sullivan Company until retirement. He also worked in the pulpwood business and had his own sawmill at Lebanon Church, VA, "Doman's Hill", where he resided with his family until moving to Georgia. He also enjoyed working and welding in his shop.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Jemimia Doman, and his parents Robert and Maggie Doman; two sons, Francis Matthew Doman Jr. and Harry James Doman; two brothers, Albert Wayne Doman and Robert Harrison Doman Jr.; and one sister, Fannie Arlene Doman.



He is survived by four daughters, Brenda Sue Russell and Susan Ann Doman of Calhoun, GA, Mary Ann Bauserman and Cindy Ann Rush of Mauretown VA; and one son, Donnie Allen Doman of High View, WV; a brother, William Douglas Doman of Strasburg, VA; and four sisters, Betty Oates, Dorothy Burkholder and Barbara Luckett, all of Strasburg and Janet Tharpe of Winchester, VA; also 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a graveside service for Francis Matthew and his wife, Susan J Doman at the Lebanon Church Cemetery on April 11 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Buster Doman officiating.



