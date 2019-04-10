Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Drummond. View Sign



Frank Drummond, 99, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday April 8, 2019 at his home.



A funeral service for Mr. Drummond will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Strasburg Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Jeff Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.



Frank was born March 27, 1920 in Shenandoah County to the late Samuel H. and Sarah Nicholas Drummond.



He married Dorothy Keller Drummond April 3, 1946 in Hagerstown, MD, who preceded him February 20, 2017.



Frank worked 32 years at the Strasburg Textile Mill and retired from Valley Milk Beatrice Foods in Strasburg.



After his retirement he worked a number of years at the family business, Drummond Bros. Auto Sales, until he decided to devote more time being with his wife, Dorothy.



He was an accomplished musician playing the guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. During the late 1930's and early 40's he and his relatives would drive to Harrisonburg to perform live on radio station WSUA. He was asked on many Sunday afternoons to come to

Water Melon Park in Berryville, VA to play backup guitar for many banjo and fiddle contests. He played his music at many church socials and yard partys and in his later years played at local nursing homes.



He was a member of the Strasburg Seventh Day Adventist Church where he formerly served as Sabbath School Superintendent and head deacon for a number of years. He also helped to physically build the present church building in Strasburg.



Survivors include his three sons, Robert F. Drummond and wife Judy of Clyde, TX, and Steven Drummond and Jonathan Drummond, both of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren, Todd, Robbi, Lisa and Kris; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Ashby, Hubert, Samuel Jr., Wesley, and Lewis; and four sisters, Minnie Cline, Bertha Rutz, Daisy Lake and Mary Ring.



He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Dorothy, waiting for the return of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ when we will all be a family again.



