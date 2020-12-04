1/
CPO Frank Eugene Miller
1934 - 2020
CPO Frank Eugene Miller, 86 of Mt. Jackson passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Services will be 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson. Reverend Cecil Haycock will officiate. Burial will follow in Walker's Chapel Church Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, the family asks that only immediate family and the pallbearers attend the service at the funeral home and others can meet at the cemetery at or around 3:00.

Frank was born on April 25, 1934 in Mt. Jackson and is the son of the late Paul and Mildred Bowman Miller. He was a retired Navy Veteran after 23 years and achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer, and served during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. After retirement from the Navy, he worked at Johns Manville in Edinburg and retired in 1997. He was a member of Walker's Chapel Church of the Brethren. He was an active member of the Gideons. He was preceded in death by three brothers, John B. Miller, Richard D. Miller, and Edward N. Miller and a sister, Vera M. Woodzell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanette, his son, Frank Miller Jr. of Woodstock, his two daughters, Jennifer Grogg of Edinburg and Kathryn Morrow of Harrisonburg, four grandchildren, Jeremiah Grogg, Jacob Grogg, Naason Morrow, and Faith Morrow, one great grandson, Holden Grogg, two sisters, Nannette Miller of Mt. Jackson, and Mildred Miller of Edinburg.

Pallbearers, will be Matthew Morrow, James Grogg, Jacob Grogg, Jeremiah Grogg, Donald Buchanan, and Terry Stunkle.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Gideons International, Shenandoah North Camp P.O. Box 755, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.

Online condolences may be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 4, 2020.
