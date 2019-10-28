Frank William "Bill" Willard Jr., 77, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Willard's family will receive friends on November 2, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W. Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Bill was born on September 28, 1942 to the late Frank William Willard Sr. and Louella Opal Willard. Bill worked all through his life and had worked as a foreman for a construction company for over 30 years.
Surviving Bill are his loving wife, Dottie Willard; his children, Billy Willard (Jeanean), Jason Willard and Jessica Gonzalez; his siblings, Glenda Wolford (Donnie), Douglas Willard (Diane), Charles Willard (Debbie) and Theresa Lineberry (Benny); his 12 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 28, 2019