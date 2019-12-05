Franklin "Fritz" Delano Redmon, 83, died from complications of dementia on November 29, 2019 at the SAAD Inpatient Hospice facility in Mobile, AL. He was surrounded by his two daughters, Joy Redmon Riley of Spotsylvania, VA and Andrea Redmon of Mobile, AL.
A native of Virginia, he was born on June 9, 1936 to the late George and Myrtle Redmon of Ryan, VA. He moved his family from Northern Virginia to Fort Valley in 1979 and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Woodstock, Fort Valley Ruritan Club, and worked for Beidler's Furniture in Woodstock. He enjoyed following Strasburg High School sports and was the assistant coach for the Strasburg Girls Varsity Softball team from 1984-1987.
He is survived by his daughters, his son-in-law Brian Riley, and grandsons Chase and Jake Shewbridge.
A graveside service is planned at Union Cemetery in Leesburg, VA on Friday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 5, 2019