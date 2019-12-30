Franklin J. Adams, 90, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence in Strasburg.
Mr. Adams will be laid to rest privately at the Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA.
Mr. Adams was born in West Virginia on March 6, 1929 a son of the late Martin and Bessie Dunnigan Adams. He and his wife Suzanne owned and operated Frank & Suzanne's One Stop Shop on Main Street in Strasburg for the past 14 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife Suzanne Inzerilla Adams of Strasburg, VA; his children Sue Ellen Ballestero of SC, Diane Green of NC, Franklin Michael Adams of SC, and Sandy Lynne Adams of SC; his grandchildren, Jacqueline Sharolli, Patrick A.W. Cloud II, Tiffany Sulich, Franklin Adams, and Brittany Adams; his great-grandchildren, Brookelynn, Darrian, Colton, Sephine and Joey; his siblings, Murl Adams and Clyde Adams.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Compassion Cupboard, P.O. Box 611, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Adams.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 30, 2019