Fred Eutaw Helsley, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Fred at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Pastor Bobby Whetzel officiating. A visitation will be held on the day prior from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home.
Fred was born on June 12, 1942 to the late Herbert and Hazel Helsley in Columbia Furnace, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his adopted son, Dale Johnston Helsley; and his siblings, Braden "Pete" Helsley and Anna Mae Helsley.
Fred proudly served in the army and was the past 2nd vice commander of the American Legion Post 53, he owned 2 restaurants from 1970-1977, he managed convenience stores for many years and finally retired from his position as the head of transportation of the Shenandoah Valley Agency on Aging. After his retirement he took pride in managing the roads for his neighborhood. Fred loved to dance and was always happy.
Surviving Fred is his loving wife of 58 years, Celia Helsley; his children, Shan Ann Helsley, Fred Eutaw Helsley II (Lisa), and Michael Hank Williams Helsley; his grandchildren, Nathan, Faith, Michael (Charsley), Kyle, Sara, Laura (Andrew), Derek (Heather), Jason (Carolyn), and Celia; and 16 great grandkids with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com