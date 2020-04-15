Fred Hollis Shenk, age 87, passed away in Columbia, MD on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born January 30, 1933 in Staunton, Virginia. Son of Fred Douglas and Mary Virginia (Hoskins) Shenk.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School in Front Royal, VA. He lived in Highland, Maryland and worked in the medical equipment industry as a salesman until retiring. He was also retired from the United States Navy after more than 20 years of service, active and reserves.
Hollis was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Clarksville, MD. He was a long-time member of The Knights of Columbus, and was an active member of the community. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He was loved by and will be missed by many.
Hollis is survived by his wife, Maria, his children Timothy (Karen), Michael, Margaret (Pat) Cockran, Martha, Patty (Keith) Jackson and John, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Hollis was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and son Jimmy.
A celebration of his long and full life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to .
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 15, 2020