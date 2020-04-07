Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred P. "Pap" Bauserman. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Fred P. "Pap" Bauserman, 89, of Maurertown, VA, passed away Sunday, April 5,2020, at his home.



Fred was born March 7, 1931, in Toms Brook, VA, son of the late Joseph and Ada Shank Bauserman. He was the last surviving member of his 10 siblings.



His loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Bauserman, preceded him in death on September 29, 2010. His little dog, Precious, also preceded him in death. She was his shadow.



He is survived by his children; Debbie Hamrick and husband Kenny of Woodstock, Danny Bauserman and wife Sharon of Woodstock, Jo Ann Brill and husband Danny of Maurertown, and John Bauserman and Judy Thorpe of Maurertown. His grandchildren: Crystal Fletcher (whom he raised as a daughter) and husband Jonathan, Matthew Bauserman and fiance Julie Rensen, Andrew Bauserman and wife Meredith, Mark Brill and wife Meaghan, Michael Brill and wife Samantha, Marshall Brill and Casey Vance, Joshua Bauserman and wife Ashley, Sarah Brown and husband Raymond, Holly Hamrick, and Anthony Hamrick. His great grandchildren: Jacob Fletcher, Justin Fletcher, Tucker Brill, Adrianna Brill, Elenor Bauserman, Callie Bauserman, Hollis Bauserman, Mackenzie Brown, Roman Brown, Briella Brown, Zion Brown, Lindsey Hamrick, and Levi Hamrick. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was everyone's "Pap." He was a brick and block layer for many years and enjoyed farming.



Graveside service will be private at Valley Pike Church of the Brethren cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Fletcher officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Pallbearers will be Mark Brill, Michael Brill, Marshall Brill, Joshua Bauserman, Andrew Bauserman, and Matthew Bauserman.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Valley Pike Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 215, Maurertown, VA 22644.



Online condolences may be left at



