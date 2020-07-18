1/
Fred Richard Miller
1929 - 2020
Fred Richard Miller, 90, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was born in Edinburg, Virginia on November 27, 1929, the son of the late Hugh Miller and Beulah Guess Miller.

He was involved with the Shenandoah County Fair for fifty- five years, loved the New Market Rebels, the Washington Nationals Baseball Team and horseracing. Fred never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Fred was preceded by his wife, Eunice Bowman Miller; four brothers, Raymond, Clarence, Glenwood, and Carl; a sister, Elizabeth.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Melissa Miller of Mount Jackson; a special nephew, Ronnie Armentrout and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Valley Funeral service from 6 to 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mount Jackson Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Zirk officiating.

Online Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
