Dr. Fred W. Sigler
Dr. Fred W. Sigler died 11/7/20 in Lebanon, Ohio of congestive heart failure. He was 88 years old.

He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Marjorie Froelich and son John Sigler, all of Ohio, and grandchildren Carolyn Froelich, Austin & Harrison Miller, and Norah Sigler. He will also be missed by many extended family and friends in and around his native home of Mt. Jackson, Virginia.

Dr. Sigler received his DVM degree from the University of Georgia in 1960; he was also a Korean War veteran, serving in the signal corps of the US Army.

As a man of science, Dr. Sigler chose to donate his body to science.

In lieu of flowers, Fred asked that family and friends simply play George Jones and share one last drink with him.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 10, 2020.
