Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddie Mae (Fadely) Frazier. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater 208 South Main Street Bridgewater , VA 22812 (540)-828-2542 Send Flowers Obituary



Freddie Mae Fadely Frazier, 90, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Bridgewater Retirement Home.



Freddie was born in Edinburg, VA on May 24, 1929, and was the daughter of Julia Heishman Fadely and John Richard Fadely. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Forrest Livingston Frazier, and her five children: Daniel Livingston Frazier (Holly) of Lynchburg, Virginia; Timothy Conrad Frazier (Tracey) of East Hampton, NY; Rebecca Frazier McGough (Tom) of Pittsburgh, PA; Forrest Kevin Frazier of McGaheysville, VA; and Andrew Kellam Frazier of Brooklyn, NY. Her grandchildren include Forrest Livingston Frazier, II (Annie), Alston Frazier Calabrese (Tony), Emily Ann McGough, Walter Thomas McGough, III (Annie), McKenzie Jennifer Frazier, and Grace Conrad Frazier. She was blessed with five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Dot Fadely.



Freddie was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Donald Fadely and Boyd Wayne Fadely; sister-in-law Nancy Fadley; daughter-in law Catherine King Frazier; and grandson Charles Conrad Frazier.



In 1951, Freddie graduated from the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. That same year she married Forrest "Bud" Frazier, a public school educator, and they began their life journey, moving around Virginia as Bud furthered his career. Her primary focus was on raising her five children but she also found ways to use her nursing skills, sometimes working in doctors' offices and hospitals and volunteering extensively in free clinics and for the American Red Cross. Freddie also made many wonderful friends everywhere they lived: Alexandria, Harrisonburg, Cape Charles, Culpepper, Martinsville, Bedford, Bridgewater, and Suffolk. She was also always active in her local United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed her favorite pastimes of bridge and traveling.



A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church at 2:00 on January 19, 2020, and will be followed by a private burial.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Charter House School at 508 Picadilly Street, Edinburg, VA 22824.



Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, VA, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Freddie Mae Fadely Frazier, 90, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Bridgewater Retirement Home.Freddie was born in Edinburg, VA on May 24, 1929, and was the daughter of Julia Heishman Fadely and John Richard Fadely. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Forrest Livingston Frazier, and her five children: Daniel Livingston Frazier (Holly) of Lynchburg, Virginia; Timothy Conrad Frazier (Tracey) of East Hampton, NY; Rebecca Frazier McGough (Tom) of Pittsburgh, PA; Forrest Kevin Frazier of McGaheysville, VA; and Andrew Kellam Frazier of Brooklyn, NY. Her grandchildren include Forrest Livingston Frazier, II (Annie), Alston Frazier Calabrese (Tony), Emily Ann McGough, Walter Thomas McGough, III (Annie), McKenzie Jennifer Frazier, and Grace Conrad Frazier. She was blessed with five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Dot Fadely.Freddie was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Donald Fadely and Boyd Wayne Fadely; sister-in-law Nancy Fadley; daughter-in law Catherine King Frazier; and grandson Charles Conrad Frazier.In 1951, Freddie graduated from the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. That same year she married Forrest "Bud" Frazier, a public school educator, and they began their life journey, moving around Virginia as Bud furthered his career. Her primary focus was on raising her five children but she also found ways to use her nursing skills, sometimes working in doctors' offices and hospitals and volunteering extensively in free clinics and for the American Red Cross. Freddie also made many wonderful friends everywhere they lived: Alexandria, Harrisonburg, Cape Charles, Culpepper, Martinsville, Bedford, Bridgewater, and Suffolk. She was also always active in her local United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed her favorite pastimes of bridge and traveling.A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church at 2:00 on January 19, 2020, and will be followed by a private burial.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Charter House School at 508 Picadilly Street, Edinburg, VA 22824.Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, VA, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close