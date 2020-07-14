Frederick P. Arena, Sr., 78, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 surrounded by family at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was a Navy Veteran and retired business owner of Aqua-Sol Water Treatment.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna Arena, three sons, Frederick P. Arena, Jr. and wife, Donna of Winchester, VA, Marcus Arena, wife, Leslie of Redford, Michigan, John Arena of Front Royal, VA; grandson, Frederick Arena III and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Arena both of Winchester, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family has greatly appreciated all words of condolence and acts of kindness.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com