Frederick R. Hepner Sr., 93, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren. Pastor George Bowers will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial gardens.
Fred was born September 15, 1925 in Stephenson, Virginia. He was the son of the late James and Grace Kiger Hepner.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, D-Day and the Korean Conflict.
Honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as Seaman First Class, Fred studied and earned a Radio and Telephone Operators License in Florida. He went on to operate and sometimes announce at radio stations in North Carolina and Frederick, Maryland.
In 1954 Fred moved his family to the Shenandoah Valley and here successfully owned and operated Mountain View Dairy Farm.
Retiring from farming, Fred enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and fishing. And with his wife, Connie, enjoyed "snow birding" in Florida and fishing for that "big bass that always seemed to get away".
During the course of his life, Fred wrote books about his experiences in the Navy, about his growing up at Hackwood plantation in Frederick County, and about the genealogy of the Hepner family.
Fred is survived by three children, Bonnie Ann Hepner Keith and husband Tommy of Woodstock, Frederick R. Hepner Jr. and special friend Joyce Smart, of Edinburg, and Noah Edward Hepner and wife Amy Entwisle Hepner of Capon Springs, West Virginia; step-daughter, Sue E. Dovel and John Violett of Woodstock; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and five great, great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Denny Fravel, Chad Kuykendall, Cody Polk, Lee Hepner, Tommy Keith and Butch Kuykendall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Coffey, John Violett, Jimmy Hepner, Davy Polk and Andrew Hepner.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Antioch Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 23502 Senedo Road, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
