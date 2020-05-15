Galen J. "Jerry" Dellinger Jr.
1943 - 2020
Galen J. "Jerry" Dellinger, Jr. passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. Jerry was born July 13, 1943, son of Galen J. Dellinger, Sr. and Julia Fadely Dellinger.

Along with his parents, Jerry is predeceased by his brothers, Edsel and Bill Dellinger, and sister, Marion Mantz. Surviving siblings are Mark Dellinger (Ellen Kay), Anna Givens, Shelby Eye (Buck), Eleanor Cook and Sandra Green (Podge).

Jerry is survived by his children Timothy Dellinger, Sheila Strosnider and Galen "Jake" Dellinger III. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christine Dellinger, Brice Dellinger, Brett Strosnider and Brookelyn Strosnider, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the Green and Cook families.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road Edinburg, VA 22824 or the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

A graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
