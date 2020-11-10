Garland Belle Fincham Sealock, of Flint Hill, affectionately known as "Tuttie", died peacefully November 5, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living, Front Royal, VA. She was 95.
Born December 30, 1924 in Madison County, VA, Mrs. Sealock was educated at the former Washington High School in Washington, VA and attended business school in Front Royal, VA, where she became a proficient typist and later held several meritorious clerical positions in the community.
With her late husband Owen Davis Sealock, she was a landowner and farmer in Rappahannock and Warren Counties. Mrs. Sealock raised cattle, chickens and pigs and commandeered an enormous garden. She was a proficient cook and seamstress.
Mrs. Sealock was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church and devoted to her family.
In addition to her husband Owen, Mrs. Sealock was preceded in death by her parents James Courtland and Anna Susan Jenkins Fincham, her sister, Arland Fincham Welch and her nephew William Roland Welch, Jr.
Mrs. Sealock is survived by her sister, Mary Kay Garwood of Middleburg, VA. Among her survivors are two nephews, Dale Welch and Roger Welch, (Geneva) all of Flint Hill, VA and one niece, Robin Keys (Gordie), of Middleburg, VA.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Flint Hill Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Sealock in her final months.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com