Garland Elwood Pugh
1929 - 2020
Garland Elwood Pugh, 91, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Pugh was born in 1929 in Capon Bridge, WV, son of the late Wilbur and Beulah Pugh. He graduated from Capon Bridge High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict in the 43rd Infantry Division. Mr. Pugh was owner/operator of Garland E. Pugh Mechanical Contracting. He was very independent, loved to work and was always helping with projects around his families homes. Mr. Pugh was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed water activities/sports. He was a former Board Member of the Round Hill Fire Department. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with family, including his faithful canine companion, Gracie. Mr. Pugh was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He married Bonnie Harris Gum on June 14, 1974 in Hagerstown, MD.

Surviving with his wife are his daughters, Cheryl Knight (Rick), Tina Evans, (John), Julie Michael (Allen); his wife's children, Kathy Gum and Susan Catlett (Tommy) all of Winchester, VA, David Gum, Jr. (Paige) of Berryville, VA and Michael Gum (Jackie) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Matthew and Molly Knight, Patricia and Heather Garman, Ryan Sykes, T.J., David and Keaton Catlett, Sara-Beth Buzzell, Trey and Brittany Gum, Aubrey Martin, Hilary Knowles, Meghan Ryman, Kelly Bumgarner, and Lauren Barr; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great, great granddaughter.

Along with his parents, Mr. Pugh was preceded in death by a brother, Verlis O. Pugh.

A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Darryl Waller officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. A celebration of life reception will follow the interment at Winchester Church of God Family Life Center.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 9, 2020.
