Garland L. "Jerry" Reid, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jerry was born in 1929 in Mount Clifton, Virginia, the son of the late Guy Miller and Edna Phillips Reid.
He was a graduate of Triplett High School, Mt. Jackson, Virginia.
Jerry was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He retired from General Motors in Martinsburg, West Virginia where he worked as a fork lift operator. Jerry also retired from working part time at Sears in the warehouse.
He was a member of Church of Christ at Mountain View.
Jerry married Martha Sue Edmonds Gillespie June 17, 2000 in Winchester. His first wife, Myrtle "Dolly" (Bowman) Reid, preceded him in death in 1997.
In addition to his wife, Martha, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Serena "Renny" Manuel (Ronald, "Chip" Sr.) of Frederick County, Virginia, and Donna Bell (Louis) and Mary E. Feathers (Charles), all of Stephens City, Virginia; son, Curtis L. Reid (Sharon) of Strasburg, Virginia; step daughter, Carol Ann Swartz (Charlie) of Frederick County, Virginia; step-son, Eugene Gillespie of Frederick County, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; sisters, Jan Bowers, Sue Golladay, and Margaret Good; and brothers, Roger and Richard Reid.
Preceding him in death are Jerry's parents; first wife, Dolly; step grandchild, Ronald "Chipper" Manuel Jr.; sisters, Renna Reid, Ilene Bowman, Anita Greene, and Loretta Zirkle; and brother, Donnie Reid.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8 at Omps, South Chapel with Evangelist Richard Rexrode officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 2, 2019