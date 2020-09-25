Garry Allen Henry, 67, of Bentonville, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas, NV. Garry was born November 22, 1952 in Front Royal, VA. He served and retired from the United States air Force with 24 years of service. He was a veteran in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Garry also worked and retired with 10 years of service at McCarran Airport.
He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling and watching sports. His favorite teams were Washington National, Redskins and The Las Vegas Knights. He enjoyed his vacations back to Virginia every summer to visit with old friends and family.
A military honors service was held at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Chapel, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005 on September 17, 2020 at 9:20 a.m.
Garry was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Homer Henry and mother Lelia Belle Weaver Henry, and sister Ginger Lee Henry all from Bentonville.
Garry is survived by his wife Christina Henry of Las Vegas, NV; stepson Ronald Green wife Heather and their five children and one great-grandson of San Antonio, TX; his stepdaughter Julie Follie and husband Robert and their three children of Pensacola, FL. Two sisters Gina Henry Miller and Gail Spangler all of Bentonville; niece Melissa Kaye Taylor husband Robert and children Lexy, Maranda, Isaiah, and Cyrus of Luray, VA; nephews Charlie Cash II and wife Kayla of Apex, NC; Cooper Cash and wife Paola, and children Oso, Ceres, Amaryllis, and Sunny of Apex, NC; Douglas Spangler and wife Debra, and children Aedan, Daniel, Jameson and Ryan of Lakeside, GA; Daniel Spangler of Bentonville, VA.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00 -5:00 p.m. at South Warren VFD located in Bentonville, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com