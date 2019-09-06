Garth T. Garnett Jr. died September 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Surviving are his wife, Coanna Garnett; daughter, Valerie Fox (Jody); step-daughter, Gretchen Provenzano; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren
Mr. Garnett was preceded in death by his parents, Garth T. Garnett Sr. and Lillian Garnett; and a son, Garth T. Garnett III.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 6, 2019