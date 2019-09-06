Northern Virginia Daily

Garth T. Garnett Jr.

Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Obituary
Garth T. Garnett Jr. died September 3, 2019.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.

Surviving are his wife, Coanna Garnett; daughter, Valerie Fox (Jody); step-daughter, Gretchen Provenzano; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren

Mr. Garnett was preceded in death by his parents, Garth T. Garnett Sr. and Lillian Garnett; and a son, Garth T. Garnett III.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 6, 2019
