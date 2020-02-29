Gary Carson Shank, Sr., 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, sadly passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Jimmy Oates officiating. The service will be followed by a procession to Flint Hill Cemetery for the burial. Following all services the family would like to invite all attendees to the Elks Lodge at 4088 Guard Hill Rd. in Front Royal from 5-8 p.m.
Gary was a veteran and served in the Army during the Vietnam war for four years.
Mr. Shank was born on May 6, 1950 to the late Elijah and Fannie Shank. He was also preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Jennifer Kay Shank, and four brothers Robert Shank, Norman Shank, Jerry Shank and Jackie Shank.
Surviving Gary is his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Ann Shank of Bentonville; one brother, Danny Shank; sister in law, Maxine Shank; daughter, Linda Gayle Shank and her spouse, Frankie Smith; two sons, Gary Carson Shank II, Gary Carson Shank III, and his girlfriend, Jessica Blankenship with her children, Trinity and Jeffrey; grandchildren, Shilah Mae Shank, Ryan Carson Shank, Sean Michael Smith, Ciera Kay Shank and Haylee Ann Barr; and very close family friends Jennifer Barr, Billie Joe Pitcock and Crystal Noreen.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Shank, Frankie Smith, Jimmy Fraley, Trevor Summers, Larry Burcham and Joe Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Shilah Shank, Sean Smith, and Chris Gray.
A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 29, 2020