Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630



Gary Dickson "Chub" Summers, 71, of Stephens City, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia.



A visitation will be held at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia.



The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.



Chub was born January 26, 1948 to the late Violet C. Summers.



He was also preceded in death by his father, Jessie Porter, and his sister, Frankie Marie Porter.



Gary was employed as a cook for High Point Restaurant for over 40 years. Gary put a lot of love into his cooking; especially on Wednesdays when High Point offered fried chicken as a special. That fried chicken was talked about by many, near and far.



Chub is survived by his siblings, Linda J. Cook of Flint Hill, Virginia, Sandra L. Surnear of Front Royal, Virginia, James M. Porter of Winchester, Virginia, Donna M. Rodriguez of Stephens City, Virginia, and Mary L. Davis of Stephens City; his only surviving uncle, Convil "Shug" Summers of Front Royal; his numerous nieces and nephews, James Marcus Porter, Antonio Butler, Eric Allen Butler, Victoria Butler, Donielle M. Porter, and Teena L. Porter; and his grand nieces and nephews, Dacota Myers, Skyelar Porter, James Manny Porter, Jordan Marcus Porter, and Quentin Turner.



Honorary Pallbearers will be C.C. Drummond, Junior Linaweaver Jr., John "Tommy" Kerns, Tony Drummond, and Butch Drummond.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to James Brathwait, his wife Sarah and others in their community for providing exceptional care and kindness to Gary.



The First Baptist Church in The Plains, Virginia will be the final resting place for Gary, alongside his mother and father.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

