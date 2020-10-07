1/1
Gary Lawson Moore
1945 - 2020
Gary Lawson Moore, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1945. He was the son of the late Garrison B Moore and Merle Hamman Moore.

Gary was a 1963 graduate of John S. Mosby Academy. He was a 1973 graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College, and a 1986 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. Gary was a veteran of Naval Aviation. He served as an Electronic Technician aboard anti-submarine patrol planes. Across the decades, Gary worked as a library assistant in the Virginia State Library (Archives), City of Orange California Public Library, the Wake County, North Carolina, Public Libraries, and North Carolina State University Library.
Gary is survived by one brother, Richard (Marge) Moore of Chesterfield County, Virginia, and a sister Holly (Charlie) Sackett of Front Royal, Virginia. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Gary will probably be missed by his two cats, Savannah, and Martha White. Gary was fond of books and fishing. He accumulated an assortment of print and artworks of seascapes. Gary was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a gifted writer, always had funny stories to make you laugh, and lived to fish.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
