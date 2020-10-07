Gary Lawson Moore, passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1945. He was the son of the late Garrison B Moore and Merle Hamman Moore.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of John S. Mosby Academy. He was a 1973 graduate of Lord Fairfax Community College, and a 1986 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. Gary was a veteran of Naval Aviation. He served as an Electronic Technician aboard anti-submarine patrol planes. Across the decades, Gary worked as a library assistant in the Virginia State Library (Archives), City of Orange California Public Library, the Wake County, North Carolina, Public Libraries, and North Carolina State University Library.
Gary is survived by one brother, Richard (Marge) Moore of Chesterfield County, Virginia, and a sister Holly (Charlie) Sackett of Front Royal, Virginia. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Gary will probably be missed by his two cats, Savannah, and Martha White. Gary was fond of books and fishing. He accumulated an assortment of print and artworks of seascapes. Gary was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a gifted writer, always had funny stories to make you laugh, and lived to fish.
