Gary Lee Eastep, 71, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 2 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, 214 S. Main Street, Edinburg, VA 22824. Pastor Brian Duncan and Pastor Lynn Durbin will officiate.
Mr. Eastep was born December 29, 1947 in Edinburg, son of the late John R. Eastep and Ada Virginia Wilkins Eastep.
He was a 1968 graduate of Edinburg High School and a U.S. Army veteran.
He formerly worked at American Viscose in Front Royal, Frederick County and for DDS Trucking of Winchester. He was a member of Edinburg VFW Post #2447.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Vivian Baylor Eastep; daughter, Crystal DeHaven of Stephen City; daughter, Tanya Baylor and husband Wally Fellenzer of Stephen City; son, Richard Baylor and wife Jodi of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Robert A. Eastep and wife Sue of Richmond; two sisters, Jean Eastep Richman of Maurertown and Janet Eastep George of Edinburg; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edinburg VFW, 100 Veterans Way, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and Nascar.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc. and Valley Funeral Service, Bowmans Crossing.
