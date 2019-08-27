Gary Lynn "Slinky" Grant, 64, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service for Gary will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA with the Rev. Mark Carey officiating.
A reception for family and friends will follow the service at the church.
Gary was born April 6, 1955 in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, a son of the late Shirley M Grant and the late Florence G. Cash Grant.
He retired from Stowe Woodard Company and then was a bus driver with Shenandoah County Public Schools.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosalie Keller Cash; and a brother, Gregory M. Grant.
Survivors include his wife, Sherrie Elaine Williams Grant of Woodstock, VA; his son, Jairus Stuart Grant (Jenny Ashwood) of Strasburg, VA; his step children, Candace Miller, Brandon Miller, and Shannon Miller; and his siblings, Lee "Tommy" Edwards (Viki) of Strasburg, VA, Carla Sizemore (Edward) of Alexandria, VA, and Shirley Grant of Bostic, NC
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Fellowship Bible Church or .
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Grant.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 27, 2019