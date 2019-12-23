Gary Lynn Mowery, 73, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Mowery will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wendell Schurtz officiating.
Mr. Mowery was born in Shenandoah County, VA on February 19, 1946 a son of the late James Oscar and Katherine Keller Mowery, Sr. He was a member of Walnut Springs Christian Church, retired fire Chief with the Air National Guard in Martinsburg, WV and past master of the Spurmont Masonic Lodge in Strasburg, VA. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Mowery, Jr., Bill Mowery, Glenn "Bush" Mowery along with two sisters, Mary Mowery and Virginia Stevens.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Corbin Mowery of Strasburg, VA; his daughter, Melissa Youngblood and husband James of Winchester, VA; his grandchildren, Natalie Rose Youngblood and Jack Youngblood along with his sister, E. Jane Mowery and brother Ronald Allen Mowery both of Strasburg, VA.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Springs Christian Church c/o Rhonda Sager, 311 Hidden Lane, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Mowery.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 23, 2019