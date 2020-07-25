1/
Gary Michael "Mike" McGowan
1951 - 2020
Gary Michael (Mike) McGowan, 68, of Strasburg, VA passed peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his family.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Mike was born in Woodstock, VA on November 9, 1951, a son of the late Dorothy S. McGowan. He was the owner of Mike McGowan Concrete for the past 30 years, enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy S. McGowan; and his brother, Robert "Bobby" L. McGowan.

He was survived by his wife, Laurie Werner McGowan; his sons, Adam M. McGowan of Woodstock, VA; Ryan D. McGowan and girlfriend Brianna of Woodstock, VA; daughter Catherine M. Funkhouser and husband Ronnie of Mount Jackson, VA; his grandchildren Aliza, Avah, Alexie, Sye, Paisley, and Lawrence; his brother John S. McGowan and wife Dawn of Strasburg, VA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. McGowan.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 25, 2020.
