1/
Gary Stephen Miller
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Stephen Miller, born September 26, 1944, died peacefully at his home in Jerome on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 76.

Mr. Miller was the son of the late Thelma Wolfe Miller and Bruce B. Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Julia E. Coffman Miller; his daughter, Beth B. Rudy and her fiance, J. D. Fadely; two grandchildren, Evan J. Rudy and his wife, Natalie and Ariel K. Rudy and her fiance, Robert Koehnke. He is also survived by his sister, Sally B. Coffman and her husband Tom and their three children, Dirk Coffman, Tanya Greene, and Scott Coffman all of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mr. Miller had six great nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews.

Mr. Miller was an avid hunter. Those who knew him will recall his many colorful stories about life in Jerome, as well as his love of the valley and the great outdoors.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Attendees must wear a mask over both their mouth and nose.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved