Gary Stephen Miller, born September 26, 1944, died peacefully at his home in Jerome on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 76.
Mr. Miller was the son of the late Thelma Wolfe Miller and Bruce B. Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Julia E. Coffman Miller; his daughter, Beth B. Rudy and her fiance, J. D. Fadely; two grandchildren, Evan J. Rudy and his wife, Natalie and Ariel K. Rudy and her fiance, Robert Koehnke. He is also survived by his sister, Sally B. Coffman and her husband Tom and their three children, Dirk Coffman, Tanya Greene, and Scott Coffman all of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mr. Miller had six great nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Miller was an avid hunter. Those who knew him will recall his many colorful stories about life in Jerome, as well as his love of the valley and the great outdoors.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Attendees must wear a mask over both their mouth and nose.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com