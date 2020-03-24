Gary Steven "Pee-Wee" Deavers, 67, of Luray, VA passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020.
Mr. Deavers was born April 9, 1952 in Front Royal, VA to the late Clarence Edward Deavers and Mary Madeline Foster-Deavers.
Mr. Deavers proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corp.
He worked for The Town of Front Royal as Inspector from which he retired.
Mr. Deavers is survived by his wife of 41 years JoAnn Seal-Deavers. He is also survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Costello and husband Jason Costello; and Crystal Hawthorne. Five grandchildren, Deonnah Deavers; Nathaniel Stockton; Samuel Stockton; Jason Costello, Jr. and Eliot Costello. One great-grandchild, Delilah Deavers. Two brothers Larry "Buster" Deavers; Clarence "Stinker" Deavers and one sister Juanita Deavers-Comer.
Along with his parents Mr. Deavers was preceded in death by a brother Edward "Eddie" Deavers, Sr. and two sisters Judy Ann Deavers-Seal; Darlene Deavers Downs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 420 Neff Ave Suite 210 Harrisonburg, VA 22801 in his memory.
Memorial services are pending at this time.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 24, 2020